Candle march in Ramban to support Kathua victim gril

Jammu, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, local media fraternity, members of non-governmental organizations and human rights activists took out a candle march in Ramban town in support of the Kathua rape and murder victim, Aasifa Bano.

During the march, the people condemned the brutal rape and murder of the minor girl and demanded stern punishment to the culprits including a special police officer. The protesters carried placards and banners expressing solidarity with the victim and asking for a speedy investigation in the case.

Before taking out the peaceful march, human rights activist, Tirith Singh, said, “Nothing can be more evil and shameful than supporting the culprits.”

The President of District Journalist Association, Mohammad Taskeen Wani, while addressing the participants, described the incident as a blot on the face of humanity and said that the perpetrators of the act deserved severe punishment. “Irrespective of caste and religion, all of us should support the victim as it is our collective responsibility. We all condemn the gruesome act and show solidarity with the family of the victim,” he added.

The march culminated at Dak Bungalow, Ramban, after passing through various markets of the town.

The eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano was abducted, raped and murdered by a Special Police Officer of Indian police, Deepak Khajuria, in Heera Nagar area of Kathua district last month.

