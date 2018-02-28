Gilani says Mushtaq Chopan was killed in custody

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, rejecting the police version on the death of a detained youth, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, has termed it a custodial killing.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressing profound grief and sorrow over the death of Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan said that he died in police custody and police version about his death was unacceptable.

“It is one more concocted story. The photographs and circumstance suggest that it is a deliberate murder and story cooked by police is unbelievable,” he said. “How it is possible that the slain youth had made a plan to escape from police custody and a veil was provided by somebody to facilitate his escape? Blaming mujahideen for grenade attack is nothing new. These stories are now outdated,” he added.

The APHC Chairman said that there were no evidences that Mushtaq Chopan had a burqa with him as the pictures suggested that he was wearing a traditional Kashmiri Phiran.

Syed Ali Gilani demanded impartial investigation into the killing of the youth by International Criminal Tribunal.

Meanwhile, an APHC delegation comprising Muhammad Rafiq Owasi, Mudasir Ahmed Butt and Talib Hussain visited the bereaved family members of Mushtaq Chopan and expressed solidarity with them.

