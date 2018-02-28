Hajin, Tral continue to shut against killings

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continued in Hajin and Tral areas of Pulwama and Bandipora districts, today, against the killing of two youth by Indian forces.

The strike in Hajin continued on the 2nd day, today, against the killing of a youth in the firing of Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Bon Mohalla in Hajin on Monday.

Tral and Aripal towns of Pulwama district also witnessed complete shutdown for the third consecutive day, today, against the custodial killing of another youth, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, at Tral police station.

All shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed while public transport was off the road in Pulwama and Bandipora areas.

Meanwhile, six Indian troops including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were injured in a road accident in Kupwara district, today.

Like this: Like Loading...