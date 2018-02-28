JRL urges HR bodies to ensure detainees’ release

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has urged the international human rights organizations to play their part to ensure immediate release of Kashmiri political prisoners, facing endless problems in different jails.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said these prisoners are deprived of the basic facilities guaranteed under the Geneva Conventions and are also not produced in the respective courts for trial. They said even the orders of the court with regard to prisoners are completely disregarded as prisoners are suffering immense problems including mental and physical torture.

The leaders said that it was ironical that the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Central Jail Srinagar were being shifted to various prisons outside the Valley and termed it as highly autocratic and condemnable by all means. They described the move as a political vendetta aimed at delaying the prisoners’ trials.

Meanwhile, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a peaceful protest was held outside historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar which saw the participation of several resistance leaders and activists besides the relatives of political prisoners lodged in different jails in and outside the Valley. The protest was led by Muhammad Yasin Malik while Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressed the gathering via telephone. The resistance leaders on the occasion expressed serious concern over the plight of the prisoners lodged in different jails.

Besides relatives of various prisoners, resistance leaders and activists including Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Abdul Majeed Wani, Rameez Raja, Omar Aadil Dar, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Advocate Yasir Dalal, Imtiyaz Shah, Sahil Ahmed War, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Muhammad Arif Khan, Basharat Hassan, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Syed Muhammad Sheikh, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Shabbir Lone and members from traders fraternity also participated in the peaceful sit.

