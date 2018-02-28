Reopening of disappearance cases in Jammu demanded

Srinagar, February 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) has filed a rejoinder before the Human Rights Commission of the territory in connection with 132 cases of enforced disappearances in the Pir Panchal area of Jammu region.

Of these 132 cases of disappearance, Deputy Commissioner Ramban has accepted the disappearance of 112 only. The JKCCS had filed case in December 2011.

After the commission sought a report from the authorities concerned, the Deputy Commissioner Ramban submitted a report on the relief and compensation granted in the cases.

The JKCCS filed a rejoinder, asking for re-opening the cases and registering FIRs against the culprits.

