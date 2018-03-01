15 Kashmiris martyred in February

One more youth martyred in Hajin

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred fifteen Kashmiris including a young boy and a girl during the last month of February.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those killed one youth was martyred in custody. These killings rendered two women widowed and eleven children orphaned. As many as fifty seven people were injured when troops used brute force and fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on mourners and peaceful protesters. One hundred seventy nine civilians including Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested. The forces destroyed and damaged sixteen residential houses during the month.



Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred one more youth during a crackdown operation at Hajin in Bandipore district, today. The killing triggered forceful anti-India demonstrations followed by clashes between the protesters and the troops in the area.

The members of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons staged a demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar demanding whereabouts of their enforced disappeared relatives. Later, the APDP in a statement appealed to the international community and world human rights organizations to impress upon India to end the phenomenon of enforced disappearances in the occupied territory.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the shifting of Kashmiri political prisoners from Srinagar to outside jails as political vendetta. The leadership said that India had no right to call itself a democratic country after trampling the rights of Kashmiri prisoners. The statement came after the shifting of as many as 40 detainees from Srinagar central jail to prisons outside the Valley. A JRL delegation led by Muhammad Yasin Malik held a meeting with the Human Rights Commission Chairman Bilal Nazki and asked him to take a notice of inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in jails.

The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir addressing a press conference at Islamabad town, today, said that during his recent visit to remote areas of Shopian district he noted that the locals were harassed by Indian soldiers and even were not allowed to offer Fajr and Isha prayers in mosques.

The Hurriyat forum, Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the victims of Zakura and Tengpora massacres on their anniversary, today. Hurriyat leaders Zafar Akbar Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War also remembered more than the 30 martyrs who were killed in firing by Indian troops on peaceful protesters in Srinagar areas on this day in 1990.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Democratic Freedom Party and High Court Bar Association in their separate statements condemned the custodial killing of a youth, Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan and summoning of youth by Indian army at camps and force them to do labor work. Bar Association demanded judicial investigation into the cold-blooded murder. KMS

