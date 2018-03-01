Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiris in February

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred fifteen (15) Kashmiris including a young boy and a young girl during the last month of February.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those killed one youth was martyred in custody.

These killings rendered two (2) women widowed and eleven (11) children orphaned.

As many as fifty seven (57) people were injured due to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel against mourners and peaceful protesters while one hundred seventy nine (179) civilians including Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested during the month.

Indian forces’ personnel also destroyed and damaged sixteen (16) residential houses during the period.

Like this: Like Loading...