Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Hajin

Srinagar, March 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more youth in Bandipore district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a crackdown operation at Shakurdin in Hajin area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

An Indian police officer claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops.

People took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the operation and the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. The clashes were going on when last reports were received.

On the other hand, a 38-year-old man identified as Aijaz Ahmed Shah also known as Aijaz Fakeer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tral area of Pulwama district.

An attacker allegedly decamped with the mobile phones of three policemen guarding a shrine in Khiram area of Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel launched an operation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Pulwama. They asked the employees to vacate the building and carried out extensive searches.

