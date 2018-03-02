Concern expressed over detainees’ plight in IOK

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails in and outside the Kashmir Valley.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that on pretext of security measures the treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees was totally uncivilized and inhuman.

Terming the decision of shifting of prisoners lodged in Srinagar Central Jail outside the Valley as unjustified and unnecessary step, it said that in wake of escape by a prisoner from the police custody, the puppet authorities and their forces were venting their anger and frustration on the innocent inmates. He added the orders of Indian court with regard to prisoners are completely disregarded as prisoners are going through immense problems.

The forum said the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Abdul Hamid Teli, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Rayees Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Hakeem, Adil Ahmad Zargar, Momin Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaq Paal, Imran Nabi Wani, Merajuddin, Danish Malik, Feroz Ahmad, Mufti Abdul Ahad, Amir Ahmad Wagay and others have been shifted to Jammu jails which indicated the vindictive approach of the puppet regime.

To protest the shifting of political prisoners outside the Valley, a rally was held outside Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, in which besides Hurriyat leaders and activists hundreds of people participated and condemned the authorities’ move to shift prisoners to Jammu jails.

The forum also condemned the ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’ for using 8 years girl Asifa rape and murder incident as a tool for petty politicking and spreading communal hatred in Jammu. It said the way BJP is supporting these communal forces reflects their bad intentions, adding, giving it a political colour is not only condemnable but also shameful.

Meanwhile, the forum leaders addressed a gathering at Jamia Masjid, Tarzoo in Sopore. They said that resolution of the Kashmir dispute was a key to ensure peace in South Asia.

