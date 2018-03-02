Gilani demands UN probe into IOK massacres

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, paying tributes to the victims of Zakura and Tengpora massacres, demanded impartial probe under the United Nations into all incidents of mass killings in the territory during the past 28 years.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir had become the most militarized zone in the world and the Indian troops had been involved in the killing of innocent people since 1990. “Till now no enquiry has been initiated against the culprits involved in the heinous and inhuman crimes,” he added.

Referring to the martyrs of Zakura and Tengpora massacres, he said that the blood of these martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and the people of the territory would never forget the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.

Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the international community particularly the UN to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people and help stop genocide in occupied Kashmir and initiate action against perpetrators of the massacres as was initiated against Serb militia in Bosnia Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in their statements expressed grief over the demise of wife of Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mustafa Wani, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

A delegation of Hurriyat leaders visited residence of the deceased and participated in her funeral prayers.

Like this: Like Loading...