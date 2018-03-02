India should take steps for dialogue with Pakistan: Karat

New Delhi, March 02 (KMS): Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Prakash Karat, has said that the Indian government should shed its confrontationist stance and initiate talks for resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan.

Prakash Karat in the editorial of the latest edition of CPI-M organ “Peoples’ Democracy’, under title ‘Reverse the no talks stance’ wrote that the government of India by “closing off all avenues for talks” with Pakistan, has “painted itself into a corner”.

He wrote that there is an urgent need to back off from blinkered confrontationist stance. He stated in the editorial that first of all, there should be talks to restore peace on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. Simultaneously, the Indian government should initiate talks for the resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan, he maintained.

The CPI-M leader also emphasised that dialogue with Pakistan is an essential part of arriving at a political settlement on the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...