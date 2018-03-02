JRL holds anti-India demos in Srinagar

Gilani demands un probe into IOK massacres

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, held forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, today, against the shifting of detainees from Srinagar Central Jail to various jails in Jammu region and other Indian atrocities in the territory.

A large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists participated in the demonstrations held in Hyderpora, Lal Chowk, Nowhatta and other areas of Srinagar. The protests were also aimed at registering protest against a recent rally conducted by the Hindu extremists in support of an SPO involved in the rape and murder of a minor girl at Heera Nagar in Kathua area of Jammu and subjecting of youth in Kulgam to bonded labour by the Indian Army. The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders including Bilal Siddiqui, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Showket Ahmed Khan and Masooda Ji chanted high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

On the other hand, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar demanded impartial proceedings under War Crimes Tribunal of the United Nations against the Indian troops involved in the massacres of Zakura, Tengpora and other mass killings during the past twenty-eight years in the territory. He said that Kashmir had become the most militarized zone in the world where the Indian troops had been involved in the killing of innocent people with impunity. More than 30 people were killed and dozens others injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters who were demanding implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir in Zukoora and Tengpora areas of Srinagar on 1st March, 1990.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing a gathering in Islamabad town said that permanent settlement of Kashmir dispute was prerequisite for durable peace in South Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...