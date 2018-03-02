Kashmir settlement vital for regional peace: Waza

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that permanent settlement of Kashmir dispute is imperative for peace in South Asia.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering in Islamabad town said that Indian would achieve nothing by its policy of suppression and oppression. He said Kashmir is a political dispute and should be settled politically through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue among India, Pakistan and the true leadership of Kashmiris.

Mukhtar Waza condemned the shifting of political detainees to outside Valley and demanded immediate release of all detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...