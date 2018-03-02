Qazi Yasir condemns harassment of Shopian people

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, noted religious scholar and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami (UeI), Qazi Ahmed Yasir has condemned the harassment of people in Shopian district by the Indian forces’ personnel.

Qazi Yasir addressing a press conference in Islamabad town said, “The inhabitants of remote villages are living under constant fear and many youth have been thrashed during cordon and search operations.”

He said a new army camp has come up in an area of Shopian district where the people are not being allowed to offer their Fajr and Isha prayers in the mosque. The villagers are living under fear as the area has been turned into a monitored zone, he added.

Qazi Yasir said, “In another nearby village, the people have similar complaints, their property has been damaged several times and the inmates thrashed severely. The villagers are living under a constant scrutiny. Many youth from the villages are detained and tortured in custody.”

He said more camps are coming up in South Kashmir which is making the life of people terrible.

