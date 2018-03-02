Shifting of political detainees to Jammu condemned

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Bahenji, has termed the shifting of political detainees from the Kashmir Valley to the jails in Jammu as the worst example of state terrorism.

Farida Bahenji in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities were frustrated and had lost all moral and ethical values.

Terming the shifting of the detainees to the Jammu jails as political vendetta, she said that it was aimed at victimizing the detainees as well as their family members so that they could not visit their relatives regularly.

She appealed to the world community and the international human rights organizations to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri detainees and take notice of the lawlessness prevailing in the territory.

