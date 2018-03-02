Tributes paid to Mustafa Moosvi on death anniversary in IOK

Srinagar, March 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, today, paid rich tribute to Agha Syed Mustafa Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi on his 16th death anniversary.

A number of programmes were organized by the Anjuman Sharie Shian in different parts of Valley to commemorate his death anniversary.

President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, paying homage to the religious scholar and preacher, Agha Syed Mustafa, said that the deceased was a force to reckon with. “His demise was a great loss. He played a key role and his service to the religion will always be remembered,” he said.

Programmes and seminars were held in Budgam, Hasanabad, Beerwah, Chadora, Sumbal, Inderkoot, Nowgam, Sonawari, Chattargam, Pahalgam and Yagipora Magam.

