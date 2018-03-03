Gilani concerned about plight of Kashmiri detainees

Malik warns against repression of Jammu Muslims

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the Kashmiri political prisoners are being subjected to solitary confinement, manhandling, denial of meetings with their families and non-provision of medical care and hygienic food.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the miserable plight of the detainees. He termed the shifting of the prisoners to outside the Kashmir Valley as political vendetta and said that those detained in Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Tihar and other jails of India were facing immense agonies and difficulties. Syed Ali Gilani also lashed at the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for her criminal silence over rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl Aasifa Bano and said that efforts by the puppet regime to shield and to give cover to the real culprits was the biggest irony.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar said that the repression unleashed on the Kashmiri prisoners was indicative of undemocratic attitude of the puppet authorities. He also said that the people of the Kashmir Valley were closely watching the situation in Jammu region and they would not allow anybody to harm any Muslim there. He warned that if the anti-Muslim actions of communal forces were not stopped, the people of the Valley would launch a protest campaign to save their brethren in Jammu.

Member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, in a statement in Srinagar said that he was not allowed to meet the prisoners lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

On the other hand, a Sikh students’ group called Punjab Students Union held a convention and a march in Jalandhar city of Indian Punjab to highlight the Kashmir dispute and in support of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Prominent Indian human rights activist, Gautam Navlakha, and Professor Jagmohan Singh, who is the nephew of renowned Indian freedom-fighter, Baghat Singh, addressed the gathering. The event also saw the launch of a report prepared by a fact-finding team of the Union that had visited occupied Kashmir a few months ago.

In Geneva, speakers at an event held on the sidelines of the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council said that the Kashmir dispute had resulted in massive internal and external displacement of the Kashmiris. The speakers included Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Esam Al-Shaeri, Najeeb Al-Saa’di, Hamadan Al-Alie, Yousuf Aburas and Dr Wasam Basindowa.

