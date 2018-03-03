Gilani concerned about plight of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed deep concern over the miserable plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite court orders the detainees were not being released. He termed the shifting of detainees to outside Kashmir as political vendetta, adding that those detained in Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Tihar and other jails of far-flung areas in India are facing immense agonies and difficulties.

“The vengeful treatment to which the Kashmir detainees are subjected during detention includes solitary confinement, manhandling, denying meeting with their families, unavailability of medicines and medical care and substandard quality of food. Even the visitors and relatives who come to see them in jail are also intentionally harassed and tormented by the authorities. All this is done in complete violation of the jail manual which lays emphasis on the honor and dignity of prisoners,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani pointed out that even those detained by British authorities during Independence Movement of India were lodged in jails adjacent to their home localities. Citing an example as how the British authorities treated the political detainees in India, he said, “The then president of Indian National Congress was even allowed to keep his secretary with him while in detention.”

He reiterated his demand for impartial probe by the UN War Tribunal into the killing of Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan. He said that the authorities in Islamabad sub-jail were subjecting the prisoners to ill-treatment.

On the other hand, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the APHC leaders and activists staged a demonstration at Hyderpora in Srinagar to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of the Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails. The demonstration was participated by the APHC leaders including Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Umar Aadil Dar, Rameez Raja, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Masooda Ji, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Sajad Ahmed Lone, Jan Muhammad Najar, Zahoor Ahmed Beig and Abdul Ahad.

Syed Ali Gilani in another statement criticized the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti for her criminal silence over rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Asifa Bano. He said that efforts by the puppet to shield and to give cover to the real culprits is the biggest irony. We have no doubt that so-called alliance is being run from Nagpur,” he added.

Strongly criticising the pro-criminal rally at Kathua, in which a few so-called ministers and workers of BJP joined, Syed Ali Gilani said that, how can puppet regime take due course of action against culprits when its two ministers participated in the rally. Rape and murder of innocent minor deserves highest form of condemnation, he added.

