Nobody will be allowed to harm Jammu Muslims: Yasin Malik

Srinagar, March 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the people of the Kashmir Valley are closely watching the situation in Jammu region and will not allow anybody to harm any Muslim there.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar warned if the anti-Muslim manoeuvres are not stopped, the people of the Valley will launch a protest campaign to save their brethren in Jammu. The communal forces should know that any untoward incident against Jammu Muslims will not be tolerated by the people of the Kashmir Valley, he added.

The JKLF Chairman said that the protest by Hindu chauvinists led by BJP leaders in support of an SPO involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua was the height of shamelessness. He said repression unleashed on the Kashmiri prisoners was indicative of undemocratic attitude of the puppet authorities.

Yasin Malik said that an innocent girl was raped and murdered by a cop, who was later arrested by police, but ironically those in power in New Delhi and Srinagar were brazenly supporting her rapist and killer. He said that the saner people of Jammu should realise that this brazen support of a murderer and rapist was putting a black stain on humanity.

The JKLF Chairman said, “All international covenants on prisoners and Indian Supreme Court ruling clearly say that a prisoner be kept near his residence but the so-called largest democracy neither honours international human rights laws nor accepts its own courts’ verdicts for Kashmir and Kashmiris.”

