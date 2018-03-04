Agitation if victim girl’s family not given justice, EJCC warns

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC), an amalgam of various trade and employee associations have announced to launch agitation in case puppet administration fails to deliver justice to Kathua rape and murder victim girl, Aasifa.

The EJCC spokesperson, Aijaz Ahmad Khan addressing a press conference in Srinagar, said that the brutal and heinous crime had shocked and shaken the conscious of every human being.

“We are closely monitoring the developments. We will launch intense agitation across Jammu and Kashmir in case justice is delayed or denied to the victim’s family,” he added.

EJCC strongly condemned the offence and demanded stern punishment to perpetrators of crime. “It is not the crime against any individual, but against the entire society,” he said.

