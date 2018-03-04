Fakhtoo, Shariati shifted to Jammu jails

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Mohammad Shafi Shariati were shifted from Srinagar Central Jail to jails in Jammu.

Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, the president of Muslim Deeni Mahaz, was shifted to District Jail, Udhampur while Mohammad Shafi Shariati to sub-jail, Hiranagar in Kathua district.

Fakhtoo completed 25 years of his imprisonment last month. He did his post-graduation and doctorate during the detention and has also authored several books on Islam and Kashmir. Shariati was arrested in 2011.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Ghulam Nabi War in their joint statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the shifting of Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Muhammad Shafi Shariati from Srinagar central jail to jails in Jammu.

They termed the move as frustration of puppet authorities and appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India stop such kind of psychological crackdown on detainees.

