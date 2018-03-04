Indian troops martyr four Kashmiris in Shopian

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four Kashmiris in Shopian district, this evening.

Witnesses and reports said that the troops opened fire on a car near a military camp in Pahnoo area of the district, resulting in the death of four persons. One dead body was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar.

After this incident there were massive clashes going on with the occupational forces in the area and the cordon and search operation was going on till reports last came in.

