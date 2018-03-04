JRL condemns shifting of Fakhtoo, Shariati To Jammu jails

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Mohammad Shafi Shariati from Srinagar Central Jail to jails in Jammu terming it as manifestation of blatant vengeance.

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the puppet authorities were shifting political prisoners outside the jails of the Kashmir valley to appease their masters in New Delhi.

The leaders said that shifting prisoners from Srinagar central Jail to jails in Jammu was a kind of state terrorism, and they urged international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take serious notice of vengeful policies of Indian authorities with the Kashmiri political prisoners and play their role in mitigating their sufferings. The JRL called for a complete shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday against Indian authorities’ inhuman, undemocratic and revengeful policies against Kashmiri prisoners.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo who completed 25 years in prison last month has been shifted to District Jail, Udhampur, while Mohammad Shafi Shariati to sub-jail, Hiranagar in Kathua district. Dr Shariati was arrested in 2011.

The leaders said that earlier the authorities had shifted several detainees including Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Abdul Hameed Teli, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Rayees Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Hakeem, Aadil Ahmad Zargar, Momin Ahmad, Muhammad Ishaq Paal, Imran Nabi Wani, Merajuddin, Danish Malik, Feroz Ahmad, Mufti Abdul Ahad and Aamir Ahmad Wogay to Jammu jails.

