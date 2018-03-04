Mehbooba flayed for criminal silence over Kathua victim

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has criticized the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti for her criminal silence over rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Asifa from Kathua district.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said efforts by the puppet administration to shield and to give cover to the real culprits is the biggest irony. “We have no doubt that so-called alliance is being run from Nagpur,” he said while referring to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh.

Lamenting the puppet administration’s inaction, he said despite restrictions on public rallies, the pro-criminal rally was organized which clearly illustrates that lawlessness in the territory is at its peak.

He said: “It is highly condemnable that these pro-criminals and campaigners have tarnished all ethics and instead of providing any relief to victim’s family, they are being intimidated and harassed on one or the other pretext.”

The APHC Chairman said: “Pro-criminal rally reflects the total moral bankruptcy of ruling partners, and threatening the Gujjars in Kathua depicts sick mindsets.”

He said the people irrespective of their religion also support the same punishment to the guilty and it’s the collective responsibility of all the humans living in Kashmir to ensure stern punishment to the people involved in the rape and murder of Asifa.

“Those in power corridors can go to any extent,” said Gilani and appealed people to disassociate themselves from these opportunists, who for the lust of power play with their sentiments.

