PDP to quit alliance if justice to Asifa thwarted: Bukhari

Jammu, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, PDP puppet minister Altaf Bukhari has said his party would end the alliance with the BJP if it fails to deliver justice in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, of Jammu’s Kathua district.

Bukhari’s remarks came on the day the opposition launched a scathing attack on the puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her government over participation of two BJP ministers in a programme of the Hindu EktaManch, a Hindu umbrella organization defending main rapist and murderer Special Police Officer, Deepak Khujuria.

“This was an unfortunate incident… Let me assure you that we will take this case to logical end. We won’t spare the culprits no matter who stands with whom. This is the question of humanity. The day you feel that we have failed to do justice you won’t see any of us here not even our Chief Minister,” Bukhari told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

Asked about the demand for handing over the case to CBI, Bukhari said: “I don’t think so as the case is already under investigations by the Crime Branch. Our police are very professional. The Crime Branch is conducting the investigation and it will be taken to logical conclusion. I assure you on behalf of the government that we will not fail to deliver justice in this matter.”

On Thursday the BJP ministers ChoudharyLal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga attended the rally where the participants reiterated the demand for transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, Hindu EktaManch’s observed shutdown in Kathua and adjoining areas in support of its demand to hand over the rape and murder case of the nomad girl to Central Bureau of Investigation for the probe. The Hindu EktaManch headed by BJP leader Vijay Kumar was constituted last month after Crime Branch of local police started investigations into the rape and murder case of the girl, Asifa. The Crime Branch has arrested two special police officers including Deepak Khujuria for their involvement in the case.

Like this: Like Loading...