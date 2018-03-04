Sentiment of hate spreading tentacles to Kashmir: Farooq

Jammu, March 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has said that the sentiment of hate and intolerance is spreading its tentacles to Jammu and Kashmir after a rally taken out under shadow of Indian flag expressing solidarity with a special police officer involved in raping and murdering a Kathua girl.

Farooq Abdullah addressing a seminar in Jammu expressed concern over communalisation of politics and cautioned the BJP to desist from dividing people along religious lines. The seminar was organised by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“How an alleged killer could be provided a shield of religion. A dangerous trend is being set, which is a bad omen for the unity of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

