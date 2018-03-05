Mirwaiz, others condemn Shopian killings

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while condemning the civilian killings in Shopian has said that Indian army is spreading propaganda and lies over the tragic incident.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar, today said, “Lies and propaganda being spread by the Indian Army as another civilian Gowhar Ahmed Lone found brutally killed behind his steering wheel in the mayhem let loose by them at Shopian yesterday night taking the toll of killings to 6.”

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President, Muhammad Sultan Magray in a statement condemned the Shopian killings and said it seems that India has ordered its army to enhance killing of Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Sultan Magray, Javed Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad War, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War, Democratic Freedom Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Peoples Freedom League and Muslim Deeni Mahaz in their statements strongly condemned the shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Mohammad Shafi Shariati and others from Srinagar Central Jail to jails in Jammu. The leaders also condemned the brutal killings in Shopian.

Like this: Like Loading...