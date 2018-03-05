Campaign for justice to Kathua victim girl gains pace

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar in Srinagar demanded justice for an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, who was raped and murdered by a special police officer in Kathua district, last month.

Addressing the seminar telephonically, a Jammu-based lawyer, Deepika Singh Rajawat, who represents victim family in court, said that anti-social elements with vested interests were communalizing the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl causing hurdles in the investigation.

“We will make all efforts to put up a resistance against any political interference in the case,” he said. The seminar was organised by Srinagar-based “Justice for Asifa Solidarity Forum”. “Some people with vested interests are giving a communal colour to the case which is hampering the investigations. But we have full faith in judiciary and hope the case will be fast tracked,” said Rajawat.

To mention, victim’s biological father through advocate Rajawat had recently filed a petition in the Jammu High Court that fair and impartial investigation is only possible if High Court monitors the ongoing investigation in the case. Rajawat said investigating agency probing the case should put up a firm stand so that the culprit does not go scot free.

Another lawyer, Talib Hussain, who was the first individual to publicly seek justice for the Kathua victim, said a larger conspiracy hatched by some fringe-elements with political ambitions lies behind the rape and murder. Last month, Talib was arrested after he came out in support of the victim girl. He said two puppet ministers from the ruling dispensation who appeared in a recently-held rally in Kathua in favour of the culprit.

Earlier, addressing the seminar, industrialist Shakeel Qalander said the recent announcement by an Indian minister that probe into the rape and murder case would be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be opposed tooth and nail.

Journalist Najeeb Mubarki said justice for the victim must be intensified so that culprits are punished. Others who spoke at the event included Dr Sajjad Qanungo, vice-president of Doctors Association of Kashmir and some student leaders.

