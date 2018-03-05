Candle-light protest expresses solidarity with Asifa

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of people staged a candlelight protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to express solidarity with the family of a minor girl, who was raped and murdered by a special police officer in Kathua area of Jammu region, last month.

The protesters carrying banners and placards with victim girl, Asifa’s picture chanted slogans against authorities for their failure in arresting the culprit SPO and his accomplices in the brutal act.

The eight-year-old nomad girl, Asifa of Rasana village of Kathua district had gone missing on January 10 and her body with torture and violence marks was recovered on January 17.

Meanwhile, students of Kashmir University staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the rape and murder of Kathua girl, Aasifa, and killing of six people by Indian troops in Shopian. The protesting students raised ‘Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan” and “Go-India-Go” slogans.

