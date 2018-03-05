Conference ‘A woman’s battle in conflict zones’ in Brussels

Brussels, March 05 (KMS): A conference, “A woman’s battle in conflict zones” will be held at the European Parliament in Brussels next week.

The conference would be organized by tKashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) with support of MEPs Wajid Khan, Julie Ward and Dr Sajjad Karim.

Senior academics, members of civil society, representatives of European institutions and NGOs will be speakers of the conference to be held on March 8, the International Women’s Day. It is a part of the awareness campaign of Kashmir Council EU for rememorizing a 27-year old tragic incident of Kunanposhpora of occupied Kashmir.

It is essential to recap that it was night of February 23, 1991, the personnel of the 4 Rajputana Rifles of Indian Army cordoned off the two villages Kunan and Poshpora in Kupwara district under garb of house to house search and raped dozens of women. Every year since 2014, February 23 is commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day.

In a statement, the Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed called upon the international community to put pressure on India to strictly punish its forces’ personnel involved in human rights violations especially culprits of 27-year old mass-rape incident of Kunanposhpora in occupied Kashmir.

Ali RazaSyed said, beside this terrible episode, there are thousands of women in occupied Kashmir who are waiting for their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers forcibly disappeared by Indian forces.

Kashmiri women have been the worst victims of violations by Indian troops in the territory for last 70 years as a large number of Kashmiri women lost their men. Kashmiri women remembered their hardships because their life has been directly affected by India state terrorism.

He pledged the Kashmir Council EU’s support for human rights including women rights in Kashmir and urged that human right violations should be stopped.

