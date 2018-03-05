Indian troops martyr one more youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more youth in Pulwama district.

The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation at Lethpora of Awantipora area in the district.



An Indian army spokesperson claimed that the youth was a resistance fighter and was killed in a gunfight with troops of 50RR in the area of Hatwar, Awantipora.

During the operation one Indian policeman was also injured. More details are awaited.

It is to mention here that on Sunday evening Indian troops killed six persons by firing on their car in Shopian neighboring district.

