Police arrest dozens of students in IOK

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police arrested dozens of students, who were protesting against the civilian killings by Indian troops in Islamabad district.

The youth were protesting against the civilian killings in Shopian. Reports said several students from different coaching centers, today, assembled at KP Road in Islamabad town to protest against the killings.

However, troops appeared at the spot and used force to disperse the protesting youth. The protesting students pelted forces with stones, resulting in clashes in the area. Dozens of students were detained during the clashes.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between protesters and Indian troops at Papchan Chowk in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Scores of youth assembled at Papchan Chowk and hurled rocks on the troops deployed there. The troops fired teargas shells, triggering further clashes. The clashes were going on when the last reports came in.

Reports of clashes were also received from Gulshan Chowk Bandipora.

