Shifting of Fakhtoo, Shariati to Jammu jails condemned

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Mohammad Shafi Shariati and others from Srinagar Central Jail to jails in Jammu.

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi in a statement in Srinagar termed the shifting of Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Shafi Shariati to Jammu jails as illegal, unjust and a barbaric act. She also asked people to register strong protests against the move.

She said, “The puppet authorities disrespected their own court order and also not informed the two persons as well as their family members before shifting them to Jammu. She said that Dr Qasim was not allowed to take the medicines or clothes along with him as he was told that he would be taken to a hospital for check-up. This is deception and nothing else,” she added.

The General Secretary of Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM), Muhammad Maqbool Butt in a statement in Srinagar denounced the shifting of its Chairperson Dr Muhammad Qasim to Udhampur jail and termed it as a conspiracy to kill the ailing leader. He said the ailing leader was taken for a health check-up on March 3 (Saturday) and instead of being brought back to Central Jail Srinagar, he was shifted to Udhampur jail. The MDM leader said the shifting of Dr Qasim is against the ruling of the Indian Supreme Court. He added Dr Qasim is suffering from different diseases.

The spokesman of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement while denouncing the shifting of Dr Faktoo, Shafi Shariati and other inmates from Srinagar central jail to jails in Jammu said India is trying to suppress the freedom movement but will never succeed in its nefarious design.

Independent member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Er Rasheed said the move is inhumane and that the excuse being given to justify the shifting of prisoners makes no sense for more than one reason.

