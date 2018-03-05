Shopian killings: JRL calls for ‘Shopian Chalo’ on March 7

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik today called for a march to Shopian on Wednesday March 7, for a congregational condolence of six civilian martyred in Indian army firing.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the JRL said that already a protest strike call has been given for the same day against shifting of Kashmiri inmates from Srinagar Central jail to Jammu jails.



“Leaders and activists and constituents along with people will march towards Shopian to pay tributes to innocent martyrs,” the JRL statement said.

They termed yesterday’s killings in Shopian as another example of brutal Indian belligerence. They said Indian forces and police are deployed to kill Kashmiris and pro-India politicians and parties especially RSS backed Mehbooba regime is planted to provide a legal cover to these killers.”

The leaders said Shopian killings by Indian troops have once again established the brutal face of Indian democracy in occupied Kashmir.

