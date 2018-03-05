Shutdown observed in IOK against killings

Multiple rounds of funerals held in Shopian

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by curfew-like restrictions was observed, today, against the killing of six civilians in firing by Indian troops on a private vehicle in Shopian district.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the road. The authorities had snapped mobile and high-speed Internet services across the Valley. Indian troops had martyred these Kashmiris near a military camp in Pahnoo area of Shopian district, last night.

The killings led to forceful anti-India and pro-freedom protests in north, central and south Kashmir. Clashes were reported between protesting youth and Indian forces from almost each and every part of the occupied territory. In view of the strike, the Public Service Commission had to postpone the examination, scheduled to be held, today. Police arrested Mohammad Yasin Malik and Zafar Akbar Butt and put Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Bilal Siddiqui under house arrest.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, today, participated in funerals of five people, who were martyred in firing by Indian troops at Pahnoo in Shopian district. Six rounds of funerals were held for just one martyred youth, Muhammad Shahid Khan at Malikgund in Shopian. Pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised, while hundreds of women and children also accompanied funeral processions. The martyrs were buried in Pakistani flag. Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing the mourners reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission.

Students of Kashmir University staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the Shopian killings and the rape and murder of Kathua girl, Aasifa, by a special police officer, last month. The protesting students raised ‘Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan” and “Go-India-Go” slogans. Police arrested dozens of students during the protest in Islamabad district. Speakers at a seminar in Srinagar demanded justice for the victim girl, Aasifa. The event was organised by Srinagar-based “Justice for Aasifa Solidarity Forum.”

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Sultan Magray, Javed Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad War, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Democratic Freedom Party, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Jamaat-e-Islami, Peoples Freedom League and Muslim Deeni Mahaz in their statements strongly condemned the shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Mohammad Shafi Shariati and others from Srinagar Central Jail to jails in Jammu. The leaders also condemned the brutal killings in Shopian.

