India be brought before ICJ for terrorism in Kashmir: Farooq Rehmani

Muzaffarabad, March, 06 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has said that India should be severely reprimanded before the International Court of Justice for her unabated terror and horror against youth and women across Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the movement for the fundamental rights and the right of self-determination.



Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing by Indian forces on youth in Shopian, killing 6 people on spot. He said that it was a planned and systematic move in the corridors of the Modi-led regime in India to wipe out the Muslim population of Jammu and Kashmir to thwart the final resolution of Kashmir according to the right to self-determination. He urged Pakistan to institute a case of targeted killings of youth against India in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani expressed grave concern over the continued illegal detention of party General Secretary, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, in occupied Kashmir despite the fact that he suffered from a severe attack of Asthma. “Muhammad Ramzan Khan was not released although the court had quashed his detention order last month,” he added.

The JKPFL Chairman said that the concerned court should take cognizance of such violations by the authorities in occupied Kashmir. Simultaneously, he castigated India for shifting the political detainees from the Kashmir Valley to jails in Jammu and taking harsh revengeful measures against the journalists especially a photojournalist Kamran with ulterior motives to escalate tension and insecurity among the people associated with media in occupied Kashmir.

