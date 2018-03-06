Shutdown, march in IOK tomorrow

South Kashmir shuts against killings

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, against the civilian killings in Shopian and shifting of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders from Srinagar central jail to jails in Jammu.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The leaders in a joint statement described the civilian killings and the shifting of prisoners including Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati as acts of state terrorism. The JRL has also called for a march towards Shopian, tomorrow, for the congregational condolence of six civilians martyred in Indian army firing on a private vehicle in Pahnoo area of Shopian district on Sunday night. The statement said that JRL leaders and activists along with people will march towards Shopian to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, life continued to remain paralyzed in South Kashmir and parts of Srinagar for the second consecutive day, today, to mourn the Shopian killings. All shops, business establishments and government and private offices were closed and traffic was off the road in Shopian and Pulwama. The Srinagar-Banihal train service was suspended while internet services remained snapped in the two districts.

Hundreds of villagers staged massive protests in Pinjoora and Pahnoo areas of Shopian to mourn the killings. The protesters assembled outside the house of one of the victims of Indian firing, Suhail Khaleel Wagay, and demanded the removal of the army camp located in Pinjoora area. Clashes were reported between protestors and forces outside deputy commissioner office in the district. The troops used force and lobbed teargas shells against the protesting youth, injuring many of them. Pakistani flags were raised in martyrs’ graveyards in Shopian.

APHC leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Yasin Attaie, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Rafeeq Ahmed Owaisi, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Rameez Raja, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Devender Singh Behl, Imran Ahmed and Showkat Ahmed Khan led a protest in Srinagar against the Shopian killings.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference headed by party President Muhammad Sultan Magray, today, visited the families of the slain civilians in Shopian. The delegation urged the international community to force India to stop the massacre of Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

In Geneva, Kashmiri representatives, Sardar Amjad Yousf, Hassan-al-Banna, Advocate Parvez Ahmad Shah, Shameem Shawl and Professor Shgufta Ashraf during a meeting with UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Michel Frost, briefed him on the rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

