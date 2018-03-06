South Kashmir shuts on second day to mourn killings

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in South Kashmir for the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of civilians in Indian forces’ firing on a private car in Pahnoo area of Shopian district.

All shops, business establishments and government and private offices were closed and traffic was off the road in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

The Srinagar-Banihal train service was suspended while internet services remained snapped in the two districts.

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers in Pinjoora and Pahnoo hamlet of Shopian, today, staged massive protests against the killings. The villagers assembled outside the house of one of the victims, Suhail Khaleel Wagay and raised slogans against the Indian Army. They were demanding the removal of the army camp located in Pinjoora area.

Clashes were reported between protestors and forces near DC office in the district, as scores of youth took to streets and clashed with the forces deployed in the area. The troops lobbed teargas shells on the protesting youth.

Besides the killing of six youth in forces’ firing on a private vehicle in Shopian, the troops had killed another youth during a siege and search operation at Awantipora in Pulwama district, last night. The latest killing of the youth, identified as Waqas, led to the strike in Tral, Awantipora and Pampore areas of the district.

On the other hand, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Satoora village of Tral in Pulwama. A joint team of Special Operation Group of Police, 180 Central Reserve Police Force and 42 battalions of Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off the area and started search operations.

Like this: Like Loading...