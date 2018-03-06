Trigger-happy troops want to kill every soul in Kashmir: Gilani

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has vehemently condemned the killing of civilians by Indian troops in cold blood in Shopian district.

Syed Ali Gilani in his telephonic address from his residence in Srinagar to the mourners in Shopian said the puppet administration, Indian police and paramilitary personnel are responsible for these brutal killings.

The APHC Chairman said, “Those who lay their lives for a sacred cause, are alive with their Lord and receive sustenance from Him.” He rejected the Indian army’s claim and added that the youth killed in cold blood were civilians and students and branding them as over ground workers of (OGWs) mujahideen is a brazen lie to justify genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Paying rich tributes to the martyred youth, Shahnawaz Ahmed Wagey, Zahid Ahmed Chopan, Suhail Ahmed Wagey, Shahid Ahmed Khan, Shahnawaz Wagey and Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Syed Ali Gilani said that these brave hearts had laid their lives to end the decades-old slavery of their people.

He said, “Indian forces have left their brutal footprints. We continue to bleed for the last 7 decades. Hollow and tall claims of restraint by Indian forces are aimed at befooling the common people and repeated horrific incidents testify our claim that they are trigger happy and want to kill every soul in Kashmir.” He said that the Indian forces under a well thought-out plan were carrying out bloodshed in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC Chairman said that Indian authorities were desperate to the change narrative on the Kashmir dispute. He added that dialogue was the only option to resolve the Kashmir dispute, as war was no option.

“We are not against the dialogue process, but we favour only meaningful and result-oriented negotiations. We have a clear stance that the issue can be resolved through dialogue and our viewpoint is unambiguous,” he added.

Meanwhile, the APHC in a statement decried the house arrest and detention of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Yousuf Makroo and Muhammad Ashraf Laya.

