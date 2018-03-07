60-year-old man killed after police vehicle ran over him in Baramulla

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a 60-year-old man was crushed to death after an Indian police vehicle ran over him in Baramulla district Wednesday evening.

A man identified as Abdul Aziz Ahanger was killed by a speedy police vehicle at Delina area of the district. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.



Locals said that a police team had gone to arrest youths in the area but after resistance they fled back from the spot. While returning from the area, the police speedy Rakshak vehicle ran over the elderly man causing his instantaneous death.

