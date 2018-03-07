APHC stages protest in Srinagar against Shopian killings

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference staged a protest at Hyderpora in Srinagar against the killing of civilians in Indian army’s firing on a private car in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The protesters rued the silence of the United Nations and international community over the civilian killings in the occupied territory. Carrying banners and placards reading ‘Stop Civilian Killings’, ‘Stop Genocide’ and ‘Civilian Killings Unacceptable’, the protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The protest was led by the APHC leaders and activists including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Rafiq Owasi, Merajuddin Rabbani, Davinder Singh Behel, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Khawaja Firdous Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin Ataie, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Rameez Raja, Aashiq Hussain, Imran Butt, Zahoor Ahmed Beig and Nisar Ahmed.

The protesters criticized the PDP-led puppet regime for its treachery saying, “On one hand, they are maintaining criminal silence and on the other, they are laying curbs and strangulating genuine voices. They are hand in glove with assailants. The lust of power has turned them blind and beasts.”

They also condemned the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Yusuf Makroo, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Umer Aadil Dar and Khawaja Nazir Ahmed.

The Indian police arrested APHC leader, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, and did not allow the protesters to move towards Lal Chowk.

Like this: Like Loading...