Gilani, Mirwaiz detained on venturing out to lead march

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of All parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, when they defied house detentions in Srinagar and tried to lead a march towards Shopian.

Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of civilians, who were killed in the firing of Indian army on a private car in Shopian on Sunday.

The puppet authorities on Wednesday prevented the scheduled Shopian march by clamping curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and Shopian.

All the roads leading to Syed Ali Gilani’s residence were sealed by police and CRPF while they had also erected barricades outside his office. The octogenarian leader came out of his residence-cum-office at noon, but the India police and CRPF didn’t allow him lead the march. Even the employees were not allowed to attend the office.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained soon after he stepped out of his residence and was lodged at Nigeen police station in Srinagar.

Talking to media persons before his arrest, the Mirwaiz said, “On one hand forces laced with unbridled powers under AFSPA are killing people at their will and on the other hand, resistance leadership is barred from even expressing condolence to the families of slain.” He said crackdown on the pro-freedom leadership is highly dictatorial in nature.

