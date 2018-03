Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian army soldier committed suicide in Kupwara district, today.

The soldier identified as Birender Sinha (24) shot himself dead with his service rifle at the camp of 30 Rashtriya Rifles at Langate in Handwara area of the district.

With this the number of such killings amongst the Indian troops and police personnel rose to 395 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

