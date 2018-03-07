IOK HC seeks report from judges about jail conditions

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed all Principal District and Sessions Judges to inform the court within four weeks about the jail conditions in their jurisdictions.

A division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey issued the direction after hearing Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom on behalf of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir.

The court asked its registry to ensure that copies of the order be sent to all district judges for compliance. In a Public Interest Litigation, the HCBA is seeking to ameliorate the conditions of jail inmates in keeping with the jail manual.

