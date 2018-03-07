JPPF seeks stern punishment to rapist, murderer

Jammu, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu Province Peoples’ Forum (JPPF), an amalgam of various organizations, has called upon the puppet regime to accord stern punishment to the culprits behind the rape and murder of Kathua victim girl, Aasifa Bano.

The President of the Forum, Paviter Singh, addressing a press conference in Jammu, referring to BJP’s role in the entire episode, asked the regime to refrain from politicizing the issue.

“We are shocked by the incident and surprised that such a heinous crime is committed by someone who is not identified yet, we all condemn the brutal act and want that the culprit should be dealt with the iron hands,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...