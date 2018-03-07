JRL march prevented amid shutdown in IOK

Indian police detain Gilani, Mirwaiz, Malik

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed across the Kashmir Valley, today, against the Shopian killings and shifting of political prisoners from Srinagar to jails in Jammu.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Shops, business establishments, schools, colleges and universities were closed, while public and private transport remained off the roads in all small and major cities and towns. All examinations scheduled for today were postponed. Train and internet services remained suspended in South Kashmir for the third consecutive day, today.

The puppet authorities had imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to prevent the JRL’s march towards Shopian, which was aimed at expressing solidarity over the killing of six civilians by Indian troops in the town on Sunday. Police detained Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq when they defied house detentions and ventured out of their residences to lead the protest march. Muhammad Yasin Malik is already lodged in Srinagar central jail.

Before his arrest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq talking to media persons in Srinagar said that Indian forces laced with unbridled powers under draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act were killing people at their free will. Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement from jail said that every Indian institution, be it judiciary, security, civil or administrative treated Kashmiris as their enemies, who had no human rights.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Omar Aadil Dar were either put under house arrest or in custody. Indian police also arrested several youth in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, clashes between protesters and Indian troops erupted in Mimender and mini secretariat areas of Shopian, today. Youth defying restrictions came out of their houses and raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. The troops used force and fired teargas shells on the protesting youth.

Students of Kashmir University also staged demonstrations at Zakura crossing in Srinagar against the civilian killings in Shopian. The students were holding placards which read, “Stop Innocent Killings” and “We Want Freedom” slogans.

On the other hand, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at the Rashtriya Rifles camp in Handwara area of Kupwara district, today. This has raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 395 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007.

