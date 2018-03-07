Petition seeks abrogation of repeated PSAs against Masarrat

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a fresh petition was filed before the High Court pertaining to the repeated detention of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt, currently lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu under the draconian law, Public Safety Act.

The petition filed by Masarrat Aalam Butt’s uncle states that his nephew has been under prolonged detention under repeated PSAs, which badly affected his rights as a human being.

“The detention he is serving after one and other is illegal and at the same time, the rights which are guaranteed to him are not served properly,” he added.

The petition added that it was a well-settled law that the victims of illegal detention were liable for monetary compensation as had been held by Indian Supreme Court.

The petition seeking Masarrat Aalam’s release prayed for quashing the detention order dated 14th November 2017 as the grounds of detention were unchanged. The petition also asked for directions to the puppet regime preventing it from detaining Masarrat Aalam on repeated grounds.

The petition was filed in a division bench headed by Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries through a memorandum submitted to the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, demanded repeal of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the territory. The KCCI in a statement said, “The law has given license to Indian forces to kill Kashmiris without any accountability.”

