Restrictions imposed in IOK to prevent Shopian march

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar, today, to prevent a march towards Shopian to express solidarity with the families of six people killed in the firing of Indian troops in the town on Sunday.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments are closed while public transport is off the road in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Valley.

The authorities have deployed Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel in strength in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from conducting the march.

The authorities have put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Umar Aadil Dar under house arrest or in custody to stop them from leading the march. Indian police have also arrested several youth in Srinagar.

All schools, colleges and universities are closed while examinations scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

Train services and Internet services continue to remain suspended in South Kashmir for the third consecutive day, today.

