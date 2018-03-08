APHC-AJK holds seminar on International Women’s Day

Islamabad, March 08 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyet Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a seminar in connection with International Women’s Day in Islamabad, today.

The Hurriyat leaders, besides discussing the latest situation in occupied Kashmir, expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri women.

They denounced India for unleashing brutalities against Kashmiri women and urged the world community to take cognizance of human rights abuses committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders stated that Kashmiri women had been brutalized by Indian occupational forces. They observed that mothers were waiting for their disappeared sons, widows and half widows were in pain. The leaders said that the manner in which Kashmiri people especially women had been made destitute and children orphaned was a question mark on the integrity of entire humanity.

They deplored that thousands of women were among 94,327 civilians, martyred by Indian troops and other paramilitary forces since January 1989 till date. They said that thousands of women suffered the loss of their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory who got disappeared in the custody and killed by the Army, police and paramilitary personnel.

