India committing genocide of Kashmiris: JKPM

Jammu, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that under a pre-planned conspiracy the Indian forces are committing genocide of the Kashmiris.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a meeting of his party activists in Rajouri said that India had given a free hand to its forces to kill innocent people in the territory.

He strongly denounced the killing of innocent people in Shopian and described it as the worst type of state terrorism. He said that India was playing a dangerous game in Kashmir and would face dire consequences.

He urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and play role in stopping massive rights violations in the territory by Indian forces.

